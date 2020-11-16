Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Veterans Connection Series

PRESS RELEASE

November 16, 2020

Bay Pines , FL — Connect with us online! Starting November 17, 2020, the Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Healthcare System will introduce the first of many live, virtual discussions featuring one of our board certified physicians and subject matter experts presenting on a different healthcare topic in a new lecture series called, "Veterans Connection." Veterans Connection will be an opportunity for us to get to know our Veteran patients and for our patients to have their general questions answered by our providers.

This month's feature topic will be Coronavirus, presented by our Chief of Staff Dr. Amin Elamin tomorrow, November 17, 2020, from 5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m via WebEx or phone. Dr. Amin Elamin is a board certified physician and he previously served as the Assistant Chief of Medicine and Chief Pulmonologist of the Critical Care and Sleep section at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa, FL. He also served as the Interim Chief of Staff at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, GA. Currently, he is a professor of medicine at the University of South Florida (USF), a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians, and he is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Critical Care Medicine and the Egyptian Board of surgery.



Join the live, interactive discussion on Webex here: http://ow.ly/4AT950C16MG. You can also participate by calling the toll-free number 1 (404) 397-1596 then enter the access code: 199 468 1158. Use your computer, tablet, or phone to participate. Additional time will be provided for questions.



