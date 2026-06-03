News Releases
Get the latest news from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. For more information about VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov.
November 12, 2024
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System hosted our annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center Campus. The ceremony took place in the Veterans Courtyard and, in keeping with the traditions of Veterans Day, began promptly at 11 a.m.
November 6, 2024
To reach more women Veterans, their families, and caregivers, the VA has launched a digital ad campaign in major airports across the southeastern U.S., including the Tampa International Airport and the Southwest Florida International Airport.
September 24, 2024
It’s flu season, Veterans enrolled in the Bay Pines VA Healthcare system can get a free flu shot by visiting their primary care provider or one of our walk-in clinics.
June 12, 2024
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will hold exclusive outreach events for women Veterans on Saturday, June 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
May 22, 2024
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System can lay claim to having some of the best video production in the world, for another year, following the release of winners from the 45th Annual Telly Awards, May 21.
May 15, 2024
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced U.S. Army Veteran and current healthcare system employee Anthony Williams was selected as the organization’s Peer Specialist of the Year.
May 14, 2024
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System has earned recognition with a 2024 Practice Greenhealth Partner of Change Award for superior performance in environmental sustainability, covering a range of programs and activities.
May 7, 2024
On May 4, staff from the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Women Veterans Program, along with volunteers and donors from the local community, showered new and expectant Veteran moms with baby gifts during the annual baby shower at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center.
April 25, 2024
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced details for the annual joint Memorial Day Ceremony at the Bay Pines Cemetery.
April 19, 2024
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System proudly announces that the Associate Director for Patient Care Services, Ms. Carrie Hawkins, has earned the Secretary of Veterans Affairs’ top recognition for nurse executives.