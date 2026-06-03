News Releases
Get the latest news from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. For more information about VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov.
April 9, 2024
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, along with community partners and volunteers, supported more than 430 Veterans during the organization’s annual Homeless Stand Down for Veterans, at the the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, April 6.
March 28, 2024
Today, Bay Pines Fisher House leadership received a new EZGO golf cart, courtesy of Tee It Up for the Troops.
March 14, 2024
Today, AMVETS Post 67 leaders presented Bay Pines VA Healthcare System with a $10K donation to support the mission of the Bay Pines Fisher House.
March 13, 2024
BAY PINES, FL — Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced plans for the organization’s annual Clothesline Project, in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
March 1, 2024
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced the next class of honorees for the organization’s Women Veteran Wall display, as part of the organization’s salute to Women's History Month.
February 23, 2024
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced plans to hold the organization’s annual Homeless Stand Down for Veterans at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center.
February 21, 2024
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System accepted a donation of $100K from 84 Lumber during the organization’s official grand opening of its new store in Palmetto, Florida, on Feb. 21.
February 1, 2024
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System announced the appointment of Nurse Practitioner Melissa Kilian to lead the Cardiac Device Clinic at Lee County Healthcare Center, in Cape Coral.
January 31, 2024
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System officially welcomed Ms. Shanel Kelly as the new Chief of Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE), formerly known as Voluntary Service.
December 18, 2023
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System received a generous donation of $5,000 from Trademark Roofing during a Veterans and family holiday event at the organization’s Lee County Healthcare Center.