News Releases
Get the latest news from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. For more information about VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov.
March 29, 2023
Today, Vietnam Veterans received a welcome home celebration honoring their service, as part of National Vietnam Veterans Day, at Bay Pines National Cemetery.
March 17, 2023
Today, Bay Pines VA Healthcare System and Bay Pines National Cemetery commemorated 90 years of service at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center, in Bay Pines, Fla.
December 16, 2022
The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted a three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS).
December 13, 2022
On Dec. 17, the Bay Pines National Cemetery will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day.
December 5, 2022
On Dec. 10, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will host PACT Act Awareness Open Houses at our C.W.Y VA Medical Center and our Lee County Healthcare Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
November 22, 2022
On Nov. 29, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will implement TeleCritical Care (TeleCC) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the C.W.Y VA Medical Center.
November 14, 2022
Following Tropical Storm Nicole, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, meaning all nine of our locations, is fully operational.
November 9, 2022
Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s (BPVAHCS) Sebring VA clinic is currently closed through Nov. 10.
November 9, 2022
Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will now hold our Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 13.
November 1, 2022
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will host the first in-person Veterans Day ceremony since 2019 at the C.W.Y VA Medical Center (10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, Bay Pines, FL 33744) at the courtyard behind bldg. 37, on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.