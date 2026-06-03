News Releases
Get the latest news from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. For more information about VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov.
August 19, 2022
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is actively hiring mental health professionals across Central and Southwest Florida. Up to $15,000 in hiring incentives are available for certain positions.
May 26, 2022
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will host a Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place in the courtyard between buildings 2 and 37 on the main campus, which is located at 10000 Bay Pines Blvd.
May 25, 2022
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will open the North Pinellas Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in June. The new clinic is located at 26286 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, FL, 33761 and will serve as a replacement for the existing Palm Harbor CBOC.
May 25, 2022
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Bay Pines National Cemetery invite volunteers to place approximately 25,000 small flags on individual gravesites on May 29 at 9 a.m. at 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., Bay Pines, FL, 33744.
May 25, 2022
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (VAHCS) will host the first in-person Memorial Day ceremony since 2019 at the Bay Pines National Cemetery on May 30 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be conducted rain or shine, so please plan appropriately for inclement weather.
May 17, 2022
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s medical center director, Paul M. Russo MHSA, FACHE, RD, is among this year’s winners of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) 2022 Secretary's Award for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs.
April 26, 2022
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is actively hiring mental health professionals across central, southwest Florida.
April 15, 2022
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) will host the first in-person National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF) since 2019 in St. Petersburg, Fla., from April 20 to 25.
November 16, 2020
Connect with us online! Starting November 17, 2020, the Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Healthcare System will introduce the first of many live, virtual discussions featuring one of our board certified physicians and subject matter experts presenting on a different healthcare topic in a new lecture series called, "Veterans Connection." Veterans Connection will be an opportunity for us to get to...