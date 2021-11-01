Operating status
On this page
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse:
- 727-398-6661 Pinellas County
- 888-820-0230 Toll free
- 877-741-3400 VISN 8 Telcare, use in the event Bay Pines’ phones are down
Change your appointment:
- 727-398-6661 Pinellas County
- 888-820-0230 Toll free
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 800-507-4571
Pharmacy refill:
- 727-398-6661 Pinellas County
- 888-820-0230 Toll free
- 877-741-3400 VISN 8 Telcare, use in the event Bay Pines’ phones are down
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care:
- 727-398-6661 Pinellas County
- 888-820-0230 Toll free
- 877-741-3400 VISN 8 Telcare, use in the event Bay Pines’ phones are down