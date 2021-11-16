COVID-19 and influenza vaccines
We offer COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations to all Veterans who receive care from VA. More information about available vaccines, locations and day/times they are offered can be found below.
We continue to offer first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans who are not vaccinated.
VHA is following CDC guidance in recommending certain moderately or severely immunocompromised people get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they previously received a primary course of either Pfizer or Moderna.
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is contacting all Veterans directly that qualify to schedule an appointment for their third dose. The CDC guidelines are very specific at this time. Please be patient as we have nearly 3,000 Veterans to contact.
We ask that Veterans please do not call to request an appointment or come to the COVID-19 Vaccine clinics without an appointment for the third dose.
What You Need To Know:
If recommended for a third dose, it is important to receive the same vaccine previously administered. If you received Pfizer previously, you should get Pfizer for your third dose. If you received Moderna previously, you should get Moderna for your third dose.
At this time, people who received the Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) single dose vaccine SHOULD NOT get an additional dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
We are offering all brands of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots throughout the healthcare system to those who meet the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria to receive the booster.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be made via COVID-19 Call Center at 727-395-2400. Veterans can also receive a vaccine during a routine health care appointment or walk into one of our VA facilities during the days and times noted below:
Bay Pines VA campus
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 8:00a.m.–3:00p.m., parking garage
- COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J)
Bradenton Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 8:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
- COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna and J&J)
Lee County Healthcare Center
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 8:00a.m.–3:00p.m., main lobby
- COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J)
Naples Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m. –11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.–3:00p.m.
- COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J)
Palm Harbor Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 8:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
- COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J)
Port Charlotte Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m.–11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.– 3:00p.m.
- COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J)
Sebring Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m.–11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.–3:00p.m.
- COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J)
Petersburg Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 8:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
- COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna, Pfizer, J&J)
Sarasota Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 8:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
- COVID-19 vaccinations (Moderna and J&J)
It's time to get your flu shot! Veterans enrolled in VA health care can get a free flu shot during your primary care appointment or by visiting one of our facilities. Or you can choose from one of more than 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get your flu shot.
Flu shots are the best way to prevent flu. Learn more about flu vaccine on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Influenza (Flu) website. For additional information on the symptoms of influenza and coronavirus, visit the CDC's flu and COVID-19 page.
Flu vaccines will be offered at the following locations, days, and times across the healthcare system:
Bay Pines VA campus
- Drive thru Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m.–3:00p.m.
- Drive thru Saturday, 9:00a.m.–1:00p.m.
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 6:00a.m.-9:00a.m., laboratory waiting area
Bradenton Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m.
Lee County Healthcare Center
- Drive thru Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m.–11:00a.m.
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 1:00p.m.–3:00p.m.
Naples Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m. –11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.–3:00p.m.
Palm Harbor Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m. –11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.–3:00p.m.
Port Charlotte Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m.–11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.– 3:00p.m.
Sebring Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m.–11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.–3:00p.m.
Petersburg Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m. –11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.–3:00p.m.
Sarasota Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- Walk-in Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m.