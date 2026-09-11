Vaccination Information
Find the latest information and updates on how we are supporting your healthcare needs for this year's flu season.
Flu vaccines can be safely administered. If you’d like to receive additional vaccines, please speak to your primary care provider.
Flu Vaccines
Please see the table below for a list of dates and locations where enrolled Veterans may receive flu shots from Bay Pines VA.
Vaccine Schedule
If you are interested in receiving the flu vaccine at the C.W.Y VA Medical Center, please request it from your provider during your appointment. If you do not have an appointment and wish to receive your vaccine, you may also speak to the clerk at one of the MODs on the first floor in building 100.