VHA is following CDC guidance in recommending certain moderately or severely immunocompromised people get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they previously received a primary course of either Pfizer or Moderna.

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is contacting all Veterans directly that qualify to schedule an appointment for their third dose. The CDC guidelines are very specific at this time. Please be patient as we have nearly 3,000 Veterans to contact.

We ask that Veterans please do not call to request an appointment or come to the COVID-19 Vaccine clinics without an appointment for the third dose.



What You Need To Know:

If recommended for a third dose, it is important to receive the same vaccine previously administered. If you received Pfizer previously, you should get Pfizer for your third dose. If you received Moderna previously, you should get Moderna for your third dose.

At this time, people who received the Jansen (Johnson & Johnson) single dose vaccine SHOULD NOT get an additional dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.