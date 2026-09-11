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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Vaccination Information

Find the latest information and updates on how we are supporting your healthcare needs for this year's flu season.

Flu vaccines can be safely administered. If you’d like to receive additional vaccines, please speak to your primary care provider.

Flu Vaccines

Please see the table below for a list of dates and locations where enrolled Veterans may receive flu shots from Bay Pines VA.

Vaccine Schedule 

If you are interested in receiving the flu vaccine at the C.W.Y VA Medical Center, please request it from your provider during your appointment. If you do not have an appointment and wish to receive your vaccine, you may also speak to the clerk at one of the MODs on the first floor in building 100. 

LocationAdministration MethodTimesC.W.Y. Bldg. 100, MOD DAccepting Walk-insMonday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.C.W.Y. Bldg. 100, LaboratoryAccepting Walk-insMonday - Friday, 6 to 8 a.m.C.W.Y. Bldg. 1, CanteenAccepting Walk-insMonday - Friday, 1 to 3 p.m.Lee County Healthcare Center – first floor between canteen and 1B deskAccepting Walk-insMonday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.Bradenton, Naples, North Pinellas, Port Charlotte, Sarasota, Sebring and St. Petersburg VA ClinicsAccepting Walk-insMonday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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