Emergency Preparedness

Hurricane Preparedness

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 – November 30. Never underestimate the value of being prepared!

The extended range forecast for this year indicates we will likely see above-average activity for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Weather experts are predicting 16-20 named storms, 6-8 hurricanes, 3-5 major hurricanes and direct impact to the U.S. 4-6 storms.

They also believe the greatest potential for direct impacts along the mainland U.S. are the southeast Texas coast eastward through Florida, particularly the panhandle area and the cost of the Carolinas.

Check out the information below to learn more about hurricanes, hazards associated with hurricanes, and what you can do to prepare.