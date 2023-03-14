Skip to Content
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Office

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Submit a FOIA request

There are no special forms required to submit a request, however, you may utilize the form provided in the link below. The Department of Veterans Affairs requires that your FOIA request:

  • Be in writing (submitted via U.S. Mail, special carrier, fax or email). If the requested records concern your personal privacy or that of another person, then the request must be signed.
  • State your willingness to pay applicable fees or provide justification to support a fee waiver. Include a daytime telephone number and/or email address in case we need to contact you.
  • Be submitted to the facility that maintains the records. If you don’t know where the records are located, submit your request to: vacofoiaservice@va.gov
FOIA Request Form (DOC)

Making a FOIA request for records maintained by Bay Pines VA 

Email: vhabayfoiaoffice@va.gov
Fax: 727-319-1282

Mail:

C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
FOIA  Office (001PV)
PO Box 5005
Bay Pines, FL 33744-5005

For questions about your FOIA request to Bay Pines VA

Phone: 727-398-6661 or 1-888-820-0230

Laura Fowkes, ext. 14626

Deanna Baczewski, ext. 17029

Wendy Shaw-Hillman, ext. 21216

Additional FOIA request information

