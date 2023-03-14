Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Office
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Submit a FOIA request
There are no special forms required to submit a request, however, you may utilize the form provided in the link below. The Department of Veterans Affairs requires that your FOIA request:
- Be in writing (submitted via U.S. Mail, special carrier, fax or email). If the requested records concern your personal privacy or that of another person, then the request must be signed.
- State your willingness to pay applicable fees or provide justification to support a fee waiver. Include a daytime telephone number and/or email address in case we need to contact you.
- Be submitted to the facility that maintains the records. If you don’t know where the records are located, submit your request to: vacofoiaservice@va.gov
Making a FOIA request for records maintained by Bay Pines VA
Email: vhabayfoiaoffice@va.gov
Fax: 727-319-1282
Mail:
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
FOIA Office (001PV)
PO Box 5005
Bay Pines, FL 33744-5005
For questions about your FOIA request to Bay Pines VA
Phone: 727-398-6661 or 1-888-820-0230
Laura Fowkes, ext. 14626
Deanna Baczewski, ext. 17029
Wendy Shaw-Hillman, ext. 21216
Additional FOIA request information
- Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
- See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
- If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of Bay Pines VA.