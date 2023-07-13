HOPE - a poem by Jeff Decresie, U.S. Army Veteran
This is a poem that was written by U.S. Army Veteran Jeffrey Decresie while he was attending Bay Pines VA Healthcare System's Substance Abuse Treatment Program.
We provide quick, five-to-10-minute screenings to identify any potential exposures to toxins during your military service. Learn more about the PACT Act and what it can mean for you and your health care here.
This is a poem that was written by U.S. Army Veteran Jeffrey Decresie while he was attending Bay Pines VA Healthcare System's Substance Abuse Treatment Program.