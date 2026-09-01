Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP)
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, and the second most common cancer in men and women. However, lung cancer screening and early detection can save lives. To better address care for Veterans, VA has established the Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) to foster participation in lung cancer screening, genomic testing, and precision oncology trials. When Veterans participate in these trials, it allows us to tailor treatment to the needs of the individual. Please continue reading for more information about the program.
The Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) has the stated mission of improving care for all of our nation's Veterans who have been diagnosed with lung cancer. This new program is a component of the VHA’s Precision Oncology Initiative, which aims to continue to create a system of excellence in oncology care within the VHA.
In developing this nation-wide LPOP program, the VA has selected locations across the country to serve as central Hub sites, which work together with local VA facilities on screening, genetic testing, and participation in clinical trials. The VA LPOP ensures that Veterans have access to cutting-edge cancer care no matter where they live.
LPOP and the Bay Pines VA are committed to providing Veterans access to clinical trials which can include prevention, diagnosis and even treatment. The Bay Pines VA LPOP site is active in several cutting-edge clinical trials aimed at detecting, treating, and even preventing lung cancer in Veterans.
To learn more about the clinical research studies for lung cancer, please click here and talk to one of our coordinators to learn more about opportunities which may be available to you.
Goals of the Program
The Bay Pines VA is proud to be part of VHA’s nation-wide Precision Oncology Initiative, aiming to continue to create a system of excellence in oncology care. Through timely lung cancer screening programs, smoking cessation education, and cutting-edge clinical trials, we are happy to say that we're closer to that goal than ever. LPOP has assembled experts in pulmonology, oncology, thoracic surgery, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology and translational sciences to ensure that we can make a difference in the battle against lung cancer.
While great progress has been made, Veterans need more and better options. Precision oncology means matching the right treatment to the right patient using a molecular understanding of their cancer. At the VA, we take it a step further and provide the tools, resources, and systems of excellence across the United States that foster personalized care for Veterans, and here at VISN 8 we are proud to serve as an established lung cancer site for LPOP.
The program goals include:
- Increasing screening to detect lung cancer sooner in Veterans at risk
- Offering genetic testing for Veterans with lung cancer
- Providing Veterans with lung cancer access to unique, new treatment options and precision oncology trials
- Integrating new knowledge into lung cancer care
There are many reasons to be screened for lung cancer and speaking with your health care provider can help you make that decision. Early detection -- especially if you're at a higher risk for the disease -- is a major component of a better outcome.
While learning about a lung cancer diagnosis can be difficult, there is always a reason for hope. New findings regarding diagnosing and treatment options for cancer are being discovered every day. If you suspect that you are at risk for developing lung cancer, speak to your primary care provider to get screened. A low dose CT scan takes a few minutes. Below are the current guidelines for screening, and they may apply to you:
- Between the ages of 50 - 80
- Are currently a smoker, or have quit within the last 15 years
- Have smoked a total of 20 pack-years
If these factors apply to you, you might qualify for a low-dose CT scan to screen for lung cancer. You can also access early detection screening by joining one of our clinical trials (information can be found toward the bottom of this page), which help us develop and implement various methods to identify lung cancer early. Talk to your primary care provider today! You can also learn more about the program by using the contact information below.
Deborah Toth, MSN, RN
Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
deborah.toth@va.gov
727-967-9099
Teri Buess, BSN, RN
Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
teri.buess@va.gov
239-315-5288
Alexandra Thackery, BSN, RN
Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
alexandra.thackrey@va.gov
727-256-7847
Kristen Cornett MSN, RN
Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
kristen.cornett@va.gov
727-717-8816
Sue Lasalle MSN, RN
Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System
sue.lasalle@va.gov
727-967-6873