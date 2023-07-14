Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP)
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, and the second most common cancer in men and women. However, lung cancer screening and early detection can save lives. To better address care for our Veterans, we have the Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) to foster participation in lung cancer screening, genomic testing, and precision oncology trials with the goal of tailoring treatment to the needs of the individual Veterans.
There are many reasons to be screened for lung cancer and speaking with your health care provider can help you make that decision. Early detection -- especially if you're at a higher risk for the disease -- is a major component of a better outcome. A low dose CT scan takes a few minutes.
These are the new current guidelines for screening, and they may apply to you.
- Between the ages of 50-80
- Are currently a smoker, or have quit within the last 15 years
- Have smoked a total of 20 pack-years
If these factors apply to you, you might qualify for a low-dose CT scan to screen for lung cancer. Talk to your primary care provider today!
To better address care for our Veterans, VHA has established the Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) to foster participation in lung cancer screening, genomic testing, and precision oncology trials with the goal of tailoring treatment to the needs of the individual veterans. This new program is a component of the VHA’s Precision Oncology Initiative, which aims to continue to create a system of excellence in oncology care within the VHA.
While great progress has been made, Veterans need more and better options. Precision oncology means matching the right treatment to the right patient. At the VA, we take it a step further and provide the tools, resources, and systems of excellence across the United States that fosters personalized care for Veterans, and here at VISN 8 we are proud to serve as an established lung cancer site for LPOP.
Talk to your primary care team today about LPOP to find out more! You may also find out more about the program by calling 727-967-9099 or 239-315-5288.
Get Involved
While learning about a lung cancer diagnosis can be difficult, there is always a reason for hope. New findings regarding diagnosing and treatment options for cancer are being discovered every day. LPOP and the Bay Pines VA are committed to providing our veterans access to clinical trials which can include prevention, diagnosis and even treatment.
The Bay Pines VA LPOP site is active in several cutting-edge clinical trials aimed at detecting, treating, and even preventing lung cancer in our Veterans. If you would like more information or learn more about participating in one of our many trials, click the 'plus' sign below and talk to one of our coordinators to learn more about opportunities which may be available to you.
Learn More about LPOP
The Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) has the stated mission of improving care for all of our nation's Veterans that have been diagnosed with lung cancer. In developing this nation-wide LPOP program, the VA has selected locations across the country to serve as central Hub sites, which work together with local VA facilities on screening, genetic testing, and participation in clinical trials. The VA LPOP ensures that Veterans have access to cutting-edge cancer care no matter where they live.
The Bay Pines VA is proud to be part of VHA’s Precision Oncology Initiative, aiming to continue to create a system of excellence in oncology care. To accomplish this goal, LPOP has assembled experts in pulmonology, oncology, thoracic surgery, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology and translational sciences here at the Bay Pines VA and around the country to ensure that we can make a difference in the battle against lung cancer. Through timely lung cancer screening programs, smoking cessation education and cutting-edge clinical trials, we are happy to say that we're closer to that goal than ever.
The program goals include:
- Increasing screening to detect lung cancer sooner in Veterans at risk
- Offering genetic testing for Veterans with lung cancer
- Providing Veterans with lung cancer access to unique, new treatment options and precision oncology trials
- Integrating new knowledge into lung cancer care
While great progress has been made, Veterans need more and better options. Precision oncology means matching the right treatment to the right patient using a molecular understanding of their cancer. Our focus is to provide targeted cancer care for veterans while facilitating access to investigational therapies through clinical trials.
Learn More about ongoing Clinical Studies
GRAIL: REFLECTION: Real World Evidence for Learnings in Early Cancer Detection, a Clinical Practice Learning Program Galleri
Screening study for multiple cancers
This is a population study that uses the Galleri blood test to check for the presence of cancer, as well as the type of cancer. This study looks to determine if the Galleri multi-cancer early detection test will improve general health measures by checking for more than 50 cancers through a simple blood draw.
For more information, please contact
Lisa Hue, Lisa.Hue@va.gov, 305-927-3727
Brian Sturgill, Brian.Sturgill@va.gov, 786-819-0780
______
MIRATI: Phase 2 Trial of MRTX849 Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in patients with advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with KRAS G12C Mutation
Treatment study for advances metastatic cancer with KRAS G12C mutation
The phase 2 portion of “MIRATI” is a clinical study for patients with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer that have the KRAS G12C mutation. The goal of this study is to evaluate safety and efficacy of the investigational MRTX849 monotherapy, in combination with KEYTRUDA, as a potential first-line treatment for this type of lung cancer.
For more information, please contact
Juanita Johnson, Juanita.Johnson2@va.gov, 786-299-0175
_______
VALOR: Veterans Affairs Lung Cancer Surgery Or Stereotactic Radiotherapy
Treatment study for stage 1 cancer
Patients with stage I non-small cell lung cancer have been historically treated with surgery whenever they are fit for an operation, but this is a nationwide study designed to assist future veterans make the best therapy choice for their cancer. The VALOR study compares two curative treatments — either surgery or an alternative therapy known as sterotactic rariotherapy — in Veterans with stage I cancer to better understand how an individual’s unique characteristics influence long-term outcomes.
For more information, please contact
Jalima Quintero, Jalima.Quintero@va.gov, 786-299-2445
_______
NIGHTINGALE: CliNIcal Utility of ManaGement of Patients witH CT and LDCT Identified Pulmonary Nodules UsinG the Percepta NasAL Swab ClassifiEr – with Familiarization
Screening study for pulmonary nodule biomarkers
This study is designed to develop a minimally-invasive test to better determine a person’s risk for lung cancer. Results may allow doctors to either avoid unnecessary testing for individuals that are considered low risk or expedite testing for high risk Veterans.
For more information, please contact
Lisa Hue, Lisa.Hue@va.gov, 305-927-3727
Brian Sturgill, Brian.Sturgill@va.gov, 786-819-0780
________
“Bad is Stronger than Good”: Unconventional financial incentives for smoking cessation
Smoking cessation study
A study of financial incentives to counter the negative feeling experienced by a Veteran quitting smoking, this study strives to make it easier for a smoker to quit smoking and improve their mental health.
For more information, please contact
Lisa Hue, Lisa.Hue@va.gov, 305-927-3727