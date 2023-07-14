Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP)

Are you a candidate for lung cancer screening?

There are many reasons to be screened for lung cancer and speaking with your health care provider can help you make that decision. Early detection -- especially if you're at a higher risk for the disease -- is a major component of a better outcome. A low dose CT scan takes a few minutes.

These are the new current guidelines for screening, and they may apply to you.

Between the ages of 50-80

Are currently a smoker, or have quit within the last 15 years

Have smoked a total of 20 pack-years

If these factors apply to you, you might qualify for a low-dose CT scan to screen for lung cancer. Talk to your primary care provider today!

Make an appointment