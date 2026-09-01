The Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP) has the stated mission of improving care for all of our nation's Veterans who have been diagnosed with lung cancer. This new program is a component of the VHA’s Precision Oncology Initiative, which aims to continue to create a system of excellence in oncology care within the VHA.



In developing this nation-wide LPOP program, the VA has selected locations across the country to serve as central Hub sites, which work together with local VA facilities on screening, genetic testing, and participation in clinical trials. The VA LPOP ensures that Veterans have access to cutting-edge cancer care no matter where they live.



LPOP and the Bay Pines VA are committed to providing Veterans access to clinical trials which can include prevention, diagnosis and even treatment. The Bay Pines VA LPOP site is active in several cutting-edge clinical trials aimed at detecting, treating, and even preventing lung cancer in Veterans.

To learn more about the clinical research studies for lung cancer, please click here and talk to one of our coordinators to learn more about opportunities which may be available to you.



Goals of the Program

The Bay Pines VA is proud to be part of VHA’s nation-wide Precision Oncology Initiative, aiming to continue to create a system of excellence in oncology care. Through timely lung cancer screening programs, smoking cessation education, and cutting-edge clinical trials, we are happy to say that we're closer to that goal than ever. LPOP has assembled experts in pulmonology, oncology, thoracic surgery, radiation oncology, radiology, pathology and translational sciences to ensure that we can make a difference in the battle against lung cancer.

While great progress has been made, Veterans need more and better options. Precision oncology means matching the right treatment to the right patient using a molecular understanding of their cancer. At the VA, we take it a step further and provide the tools, resources, and systems of excellence across the United States that foster personalized care for Veterans, and here at VISN 8 we are proud to serve as an established lung cancer site for LPOP.

The program goals include: