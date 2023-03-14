Privacy Office
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is committed to protecting your personal information and maintaining the privacy of your protected health information.
1. Right to request an amendment
Veterans have a right to request an amendment to any information in any record retrieved by their name. The signed request must be in writing and adequately describe the specific information the Veteran believes to be:
- Inaccurate - not conforming exactly to truth
- Incomplete - lacking information needed for care
- Irrelevant - inappropriate or irrelevant
- Untimely - before the proper time or premature
2. Right to access records
Veterans have the right to request and receive copies of their records. Click here for additional information on how to obtain a copy of your medical records.
3. Right to confidential communications
Veterans have the right to request and receive communications confidentially by an alternative means (in person) or at an alternative location (address other than the Veteran’s permanent address).
4. Right to opt-out of the facility directory
Veterans have the right to opt-out of the facility directory. The facility directory is used to provide information on the location and general status of a patient in the hospital to people inquiring about the patient. Veterans must be an inpatient in order to opt out. This does not apply to the Emergency Department or other outpatient settings.
5. Right to a Sensitive Patient Access Report (SPAR)
Veterans have the right to request their health record be marked sensitive. Veterans may submit a written request for a SPAR. The report will reflect access to the health record after the date it was marked sensitive.
6. Right to an accounting of disclosures
Veterans have the right to request a list of all disclosures of information from records pertaining to the individuals. The facility is required to keep an accurate accounting for each disclosure of a record to any non-VA entity.
7. Right to request restriction
Veterans have the right to request restrictions on the use and disclosure of their protected health information. The request must be in writing and signed by the Veteran.
8. Right to file a complaint
Veterans have a right to file a complaint if they believe that VHA has violated their (or someone else’s) health information, privacy rights, or committed a different violation of the Privacy or Security Rule.
If you are concerned that your privacy rights have been violated, you may file a complaint with the Bay Pines VA’s Privacy Office:
Phone: 727-398-6661 or 1-888-820-0230
Laura Fowkes ext. 14626
Deanna Baczewski ext. 17029
Wendy Shaw-Hillman ext. 21216
Mail:
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
Privacy Office (001PV)
PO Box 5005
Bay Pines, FL 33744-5005
9. Right to a Notice of Privacy Practices (NoPP)
VA must notify Veterans in writing how VA may use or disclose their health information, how they may exercise their privacy rights, and how they may submit privacy complaints. VA Health Eligibility Center (HEC) provides the NoPP to each Veteran upon enrollment for health care. VHA Forms and Publications (va.gov)