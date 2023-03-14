Privacy Office

2. Right to access records

Veterans have the right to request and receive copies of their records. Click here for additional information on how to obtain a copy of your medical records.

3. Right to confidential communications

Veterans have the right to request and receive communications confidentially by an alternative means (in person) or at an alternative location (address other than the Veteran’s permanent address).

4. Right to opt-out of the facility directory

Veterans have the right to opt-out of the facility directory. The facility directory is used to provide information on the location and general status of a patient in the hospital to people inquiring about the patient. Veterans must be an inpatient in order to opt out. This does not apply to the Emergency Department or other outpatient settings.

5. Right to a Sensitive Patient Access Report (SPAR)

Veterans have the right to request their health record be marked sensitive. Veterans may submit a written request for a SPAR. The report will reflect access to the health record after the date it was marked sensitive.