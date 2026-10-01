2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition - Bay Pines VAHCS
Medical facilities across the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) use the creative arts as a form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from, and cope with, physical and emotional disabilities. Each year, thousands of Veterans from across the country submit original works to their local VA facility. Finalists are then selected and the fruit of their efforts are displayed during the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition, which recognizes the progress and recovery made through therapy while raising the visibility of the creative achievements of our nation’s Veterans.
Submissions for the 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition- Bay Pines VAHCS were a huge success. Finalists from each category of the local competition were be submitted into, and competed, in the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition. Results of the National Competition will be available in January 2026 and a virtual gallery will be available shortly thereafter.
To view the virtual gallery from the 2025 competition, please see below.
If you have any questions, please contact one of the following coordinators:
Email: VHABAYArtShow@va.gov
Erin Todd, MT-BC:
Jessica D’Alessio, CTRS:
Jenny Campbell, CTRS:
More About the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition
Veterans who showcase their achievements in the festival are selected gold medal winners of national art, music, dance, drama, and writing competitions. The festival is presented by VA and the American Legion Auxiliary and culminates with a stage performance, writing exhibition, and gallery-style showcase of artwork.