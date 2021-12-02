Local Veteran Creative Arts Festival

Bay Pines VA hosts their local competition each year to select the best entries to represent our healthcare system in the national-level competition. Veterans exhibit their artwork and original writings or perform musical, dance or dramatic selections. Selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

2021 Bay Pines VA Healthcare System local competition entries and winners

Despite the challenges of the past year, and the transition to a virtual format, our Veterans proudly submitted more than 130 entries into this competition this year. This volume of entries proves to us all our Veterans’ resilience and their determination in using art for wellness.

More than 75 Veterans reached out to submit their entries, either by email, text, through special socially distanced recording sessions and drive-through artwork photography events. The result of this creative effort is the show you see here, including judging results with first, second, and third place winners.

Watch welcoming remarks and congratulations from the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System Director and CEO, Mr. Paul Russo.

Below are the 2021 entries and winners for Art, Creative Writing and Music categories. The first-place winners in each category from this competition will go on to compete in the National Competition for a chance to win a gold, silver, or bronze medal. All gold medal winners will be invited to participate in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, scheduled to be held April 18-25, 2022 in downtown Saint Petersburg.

For information about future Veterans Creative Arts Festivals at Bay Pines VA, please reach out to Erin Todd, MT-BC at 727-222-2686, or via email at Erin.Todd@va.gov.