Veteran’s Daughter Leaves Legacy of Love for Generations of Veterans

BAY PINES, Fla. – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is known to many across our country, regardless of whether one served in the military.

Bay Pines VA Commemorates 75 Years of AHA Membership

BAY PINES, Fla. – On Aug. 30, 2022, Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS), along with fellow members of the Executive Leadership Team, accepted the 75-year Membership Milestone Achievement Award from the American Hospital Association (AHA).

Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, (far right) stands next to Rebecca Jolley, Regional Executive of the American Hospital Association (AHA), as he and fellow members of the Executive Leadership Team accept an award for 75-years of membership with AHA.

Prefer to text vs. call? VA Health Chat available

Veterans enrolled for VA health care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island may contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center utilizing the VA Health Chat App. The app is available for Android and IOS.

Bay Pines VA Provides Veterans Hope, Healing Through Creative Arts

BAY PINES, Fla. – Creative arts are one of the many tools Veterans use to achieve recovery and nothing demonstrates the culmination of those efforts more than the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF), which will be hosted by the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) from April 20-25.

Collage of the art that won some of the Bay Pines VA's Veterans gold medals at the 2022 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Bay Pines Offers COVID-19 Vaccine to Veterans 75+

Bay Pines VA offering COVID-19 vaccination to Veterans 75 years and up, Veterans who are homeless, hemodialysis patients, solid organ transplant patients or patients who are listed for transplant, and chemo patients.

COVID19 Bay Pines
