Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Bay Pines health care community.
Vietnam Veteran Discovers Healthy Tenor Through Bay Pines VA
Trauma is a state that many Veterans are all too familiar with. Like wounds of the body, wounds of the mind are not something that typically dissipate on their own; they often require careful attention and time to heal.
Super Bowl-Bound Veteran Champions Benefits for Veterans
Navy Veteran Marc McCabe has spent a lifetime serving our country, and this weekend he’ll have the chance to share a few stories as one of eight Veterans selected by USAA® to attend Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
A Reflection of Empowerment
What is the best way to meet the VA mission of caring for Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors? Justina Wells believes the legacy of world-class health care is engrained in the people who provide it.
Bay Pines VA Debuts Hybrid Operating Room
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System recently performed their first procedure in the newly installed Hybrid Operating Room (OR).
Women Veterans: We’re Here for You
The start of a new year often presents a chance to begin anew, but within the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, 2023 offers opportunities to build on a legacy of service to women Veterans.
Man’s Best Friend Joins Bay Pines VA’s Police Service
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s (BPVAHCS) Police Service has a new ally. Golden in color and standing at approximately two feet tall, Flash is an 18-month-old Yellow Labrador Retriever trained in narcotics detection and tracking.
Donation Supports Veterans’ Families in Time of Need
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System recognizes that a vital part of serving Veterans well is ensuring their loved ones are cared for too.
Bay Pines VA Hosts 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony
Since 1938, Americans have gathered on Nov. 11 to celebrate our Veterans for their courage, sacrifice, and selfless devotion to our Nation.
Bay Pines VA’s Police Service Participates in National Night Out
On Oct. 4, officers from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Police Service participated in the 2022 National Night Out which took place at the England Brothers Park in Pinellas County.
Bay Pines VA Veterans Find Purpose, Camaraderie During NDVGC
Coping with change is an experience that is not unique to Veterans however, the types of changes service members and Veterans endure can be unique in their complexity.