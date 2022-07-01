Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Bay Pines health care community.
Women Veterans: We’re Here for You
The start of a new year often presents a chance to begin anew, but within the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, 2023 offers opportunities to build on a legacy of service to women Veterans.
Man’s Best Friend Joins Bay Pines VA’s Police Service
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s (BPVAHCS) Police Service has a new ally. Golden in color and standing at approximately two feet tall, Flash is an 18-month-old Yellow Labrador Retriever trained in narcotics detection and tracking.
Donation Supports Veterans’ Families in Time of Need
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System recognizes that a vital part of serving Veterans well is ensuring their loved ones are cared for too.
Bay Pines VA Hosts 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony
Since 1938, Americans have gathered on Nov. 11 to celebrate our Veterans for their courage, sacrifice, and selfless devotion to our Nation.
Bay Pines VA’s Police Service Participates in National Night Out
On Oct. 4, officers from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Police Service participated in the 2022 National Night Out which took place at the England Brothers Park in Pinellas County.
Bay Pines VA Veterans Find Purpose, Camaraderie During NDVGC
Coping with change is an experience that is not unique to Veterans however, the types of changes service members and Veterans endure can be unique in their complexity.
Veteran’s Daughter Leaves Legacy of Love for Generations of Veterans
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is known to many across our country, regardless of whether one served in the military.
Bay Pines VA Commemorates 75 Years of AHA Membership
On Aug. 30, 2022, Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS), along with fellow members of the Executive Leadership Team, accepted the 75-year Membership Milestone Achievement Award from the American Hospital Association (AHA).
Prefer to text vs. call? VA Health Chat available
Veterans enrolled for VA health care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island may contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center utilizing the VA Health Chat App. The app is available for Android and IOS.
Bay Pines VA Provides Veterans Hope, Healing Through Creative Arts
Creative arts are one of the many tools Veterans use to achieve recovery and nothing demonstrates the culmination of those efforts more than the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF), which will be hosted by the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) from April 20-25.