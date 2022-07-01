Skip to Content

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Bay Pines health care community.

Women Veterans: We’re Here for You

The start of a new year often presents a chance to begin anew, but within the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, 2023 offers opportunities to build on a legacy of service to women Veterans.

A woman stands smiling in front of a metal, circular plaque for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Man’s Best Friend Joins Bay Pines VA’s Police Service

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s (BPVAHCS) Police Service has a new ally. Golden in color and standing at approximately two feet tall, Flash is an 18-month-old Yellow Labrador Retriever trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

Donation Supports Veterans’ Families in Time of Need

The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System recognizes that a vital part of serving Veterans well is ensuring their loved ones are cared for too.

Five people stand smiling at the entrance of the Bay Pines VA Fisher House.

Bay Pines VA Hosts 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony

Since 1938, Americans have gathered on Nov. 11 to celebrate our Veterans for their courage, sacrifice, and selfless devotion to our Nation.

A large group of people sit facing a stage while a speech is given during Bay Pines VA Healthcare System's 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony.

Bay Pines VA’s Police Service Participates in National Night Out

On Oct. 4, officers from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Police Service participated in the 2022 National Night Out which took place at the England Brothers Park in Pinellas County.

Officers from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s Police Service interact with members of the local community during the 2022 National Night Out. The event took place at the England Brothers Park in Pinellas County and was hosted by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Bay Pines VA Veterans Find Purpose, Camaraderie During NDVGC

Coping with change is an experience that is not unique to Veterans however, the types of changes service members and Veterans endure can be unique in their complexity.

Donald Lowry, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and recipient of care from Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, smiles widely as he poses for a portrait in front of a ortraipt of some sail boats.

Veteran’s Daughter Leaves Legacy of Love for Generations of Veterans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is known to many across our country, regardless of whether one served in the military.

Bay Pines VA Commemorates 75 Years of AHA Membership

On Aug. 30, 2022, Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS), along with fellow members of the Executive Leadership Team, accepted the 75-year Membership Milestone Achievement Award from the American Hospital Association (AHA).

Paul M. Russo, Director/CEO of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, (far right) stands next to Rebecca Jolley, Regional Executive of the American Hospital Association (AHA), as he and fellow members of the Executive Leadership Team accept an award for 75-years of membership with AHA.

Prefer to text vs. call? VA Health Chat available

Veterans enrolled for VA health care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island may contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center utilizing the VA Health Chat App. The app is available for Android and IOS.

Bay Pines VA Provides Veterans Hope, Healing Through Creative Arts

Creative arts are one of the many tools Veterans use to achieve recovery and nothing demonstrates the culmination of those efforts more than the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF), which will be hosted by the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (BPVAHCS) from April 20-25.

Collage of the art that won some of the Bay Pines VA's Veterans gold medals at the 2022 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival
Prev
5 6 7
Next