Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Bay Pines Healthcare System

You can visit USAJOBS to view and apply to all of our current openings. When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

HSA 2.3 is hiring

Now is an exciting time to join one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a physician interested in working for the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center or elsewhere in VA Bay Pines health care, contact our Human Resources office at 727-398-6661, ext. 15663. If you are a nursing professional interested in working for Bay Pines VA, email your resume to our Nurse Recruiters at BAYPINESNurseRecruiter@va.gov or by phone at .

You can visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.