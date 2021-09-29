About VA Beckley Healthcare System

The VA Beckley Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in southern West Virginia. Facilities include our Beckley VA Medical Center and 2 community-based outpatient clinics in Princeton and Ronceverte. We also have a mobile care unit for Veterans who can’t easily visit our hospital or clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Beckley health services page.

The VA Beckley Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Capitol Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5), which includes medical centers and clinics in Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Learn more about VISN 5

Research and development

At the Beckley VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Our Beckley VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We offer residencies and professional training in many major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. We also offer associated health training in nursing and pharmacy.

We have affiliations with leading colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Since 1951, Beckley VA Medical Center has been improving the health of Veterans who served our nation.

The VA Beckley Healthcare System is available to serve the health care needs of more than 38,000 Veterans living in an 11-county area in southern West Virginia.

Our medical center is a 30-bed general medical and surgical care facility.

Our medical center is also home to a 50-bed community living center, which provides Veterans with skilled nursing and palliative care as well as rehabilitation, restorative, and respite care.

We also operate a home-based primary care program through our medical center.

Beckley, West Virginia was founded in 1838 and named in honor of John James Beckley, who was the first Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives and the first Librarian of Congress.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from The Joint Commission.

The VA Beckley Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

