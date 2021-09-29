Mission and vision
VA Beckley Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in southern West Virginia. Facilities include our Beckley VA Medical Center and 2 community-based outpatient clinics in Princeton and Ronceverte. We also have a mobile care unit for Veterans who can’t easily visit our hospital or clinics.