Beckley VAMC will be honoring National Health Care Decisions Day (NHDD) throughout the month of April.

NHDD exists to inspire, educate, and empower the public and providers about the importance of advance care planning. NHDD is an initiative to encourage patients to express their wishes regarding health care and for providers and facilities to respect those wishes, whatever they may be.

Beckley VAMC will be hosting a Health Care Decision Day event on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Veterans can learn more about advance care planning. This event will be co-hosted with WV Legal Aid and staff from Social Work Services, Volunteer Services and the Ethics Team will be available to assist with completing Advance Medical Directives. We will accommodate those without a scheduled appointment; however, Veterans are encouraged to attend one of two educational groups and can schedule for the 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. group by calling 1-304-255-2121 and choose option #2.

Contact Anessa Sherrod at anessa.sherrod@va.gov or 304-255-2121, ext. 4347 for more information or assistance.