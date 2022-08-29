Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk
When:
Wed. Sep 28, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm UTC
Where:
Little Beaver State Park
1402 Grandview Rd.
Beaver , WV
Cost:
Free
Beckley VA Medical Center, in partnership with Active Southern West Virginia, invites you...
Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk
- Open to anyone and everyone
- Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2pm
- Little Beaver State Park
402 Grandview Rd., Beaver, WV 25813
Park in the lot at the Main Entrance beside the lake,
Meet at the Pavilion at the Welcome Center
- VA Enrollment will be there!
- Outreach information and resources available to the public.
Veterans Crisis Line - Dial 988 then Press 1
