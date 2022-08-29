 Skip to Content
Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

SP Walk Flyer

Beckley VA Medical Center, in partnership with Active Southern West Virginia,  invites you...

Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

  • Open to anyone and everyone
  • Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 2pm
  • Little Beaver State Park 
    402 Grandview Rd., Beaver, WV 25813
    Park in the lot at the Main Entrance beside the lake, 
    Meet at the Pavilion at the Welcome Center
  • VA Enrollment will be there!
  • Outreach information and resources available to the public.

 

Veterans Crisis Line - Dial 988 then Press 1

 

