PACT Act Awareness Event - Eligibility & Enrollment, VBA Claims Assistance, & Toxic Exposure Screens

PACT Act Open House

Beckley VAMC Auditorium

January 31, 2023

9am-2pm

· When Veterans served our country, many of them were exposed to toxic hazards – things like toxic air, radiation, smoke, Agent Orange, burn pits, and other environmental hazards.

· For too long, Veterans and their survivors weren’t able to get the toxic exposure-related benefits and health care they deserve. But now, those days are over.

· A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors – including many Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans.

· Here’s what all Veterans and survivors need to know about the PACT Act:

o First, we at VA want you to apply for PACT Act benefits and care right now.

o Second, we will begin processing PACT Act-related claims on January 1st, the earliest date possible. And if you apply for PACT Act-related benefits before August 10th of next year, then your benefits will be backdated to August 10, 2022 – so get your claims in as soon as you can.

o Third, applying for PACT Act benefits will not automatically impact your current benefits. Veterans who currently receive compensation for a service-connected condition will not have their previously awarded claims re-adjudicated simply because they file for new benefits under the PACT Act.

o Fourth, there are people out there who will try to convince you that you need to pay someone or use a lawyer to apply for VA benefits – but that’s not true. Applying for PACT Act benefits is free, it’s easy, and you can do it by working directly with VA or a Veteran Service Organization. o And fifth, you can learn more about the PACT Act – and apply – by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MY-VA-411.

· So don’t wait, get #WhatYouEarned and apply now. We at VA will get you the health care and benefits you deserve.