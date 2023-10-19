Southern West Virginia Veterans Career Expo
Southern West Virginia Veterans Career Expo
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center
200 Armory, Drive
Beckley, WV
Cost:
Free
Southern West Virginia Veterans Career Expo
More than 20 employers and resources for Veterans looking for a new opportunity
Hosted by: Beckley VA Medical Center and WorkForce WV Jobs for Veterans State Grants Team/Business Engagement Team
Where: Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory, Drive Beckley, WV 25801
When: Thursday, November 9th, 2023
Time: 10am-2pm/ Participant setup begins at 9am
For further information you may contact: Brian Sullivan, Community Employment Coordinator -304-255-2121 ext 4667 / Brian.sullivan4@va.gov
David J Cooney, Local Veterans Employment Representative- 304-989-0363 / David.J.Cooney@wv.govSee more events