Southern West Virginia Veterans Career Expo

More than 20 employers and resources for Veterans looking for a new opportunity

Hosted by: Beckley VA Medical Center and WorkForce WV Jobs for Veterans State Grants Team/Business Engagement Team

Where: Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory, Drive Beckley, WV 25801

When: Thursday, November 9th, 2023

Time: 10am-2pm/ Participant setup begins at 9am

For further information you may contact: Brian Sullivan, Community Employment Coordinator -304-255-2121 ext 4667 / Brian.sullivan4@va.gov

David J Cooney, Local Veterans Employment Representative- 304-989-0363 / David.J.Cooney@wv.gov