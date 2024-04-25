Joining Community Forces Veteran Resource Fair Veteran Resource Fair When: Thu. May 2, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Glen Jean Armory 409 Wood Mountain Rd. Glen Jean, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Glen Jean Armory Cost: Free





Southern WV Joining Community Force

Veterans Resource Fair

Open to any current or former military personnel with a valid military ID and their families.

*Employment opportunities

*Resource room with dozens of local resources for military families

*Free meal for veterans

*Door prizes and more

Thursday, May 2, 2024

4-7pm

Glen Jean Armory

409 Wood Mountain Road