Joining Community Forces Veteran Resource Fair

Veteran Resource Fair flyer

Veteran Resource Fair

When:

Thu. May 2, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Glen Jean Armory

409 Wood Mountain Rd.

Glen Jean, SC

Cost:

Free

Southern WV Joining Community Force
Veterans Resource Fair 

Open to any current or former military personnel with a valid military ID and their families.

*Employment opportunities

*Resource room with dozens of local resources for military families

*Free meal for veterans

*Door prizes and more

Thursday, May 2, 2024

4-7pm

Glen Jean Armory

409 Wood Mountain Road

