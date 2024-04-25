Joining Community Forces Veteran Resource Fair
Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Thu. May 2, 2024, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Glen Jean Armory
409 Wood Mountain Rd.
Glen Jean, SC
Cost:
Free
Southern WV Joining Community Force
Open to any current or former military personnel with a valid military ID and their families.
*Employment opportunities
*Resource room with dozens of local resources for military families
*Free meal for veterans
*Door prizes and more
