Beckley VAMC Women's Health Clinic Open House
When:
Wed. May 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
4th Floor Women's Health Clinic
200 Veterans Avenue
Beckley, WV
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans and caregivers are invited to a Women's Health Clinic Open House to meet the expanded Women's Health Care Team and tour the new clinic space. Mental Health and Whole Health resources will also be available. Eligible women Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care on site and have any questions answered.