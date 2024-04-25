Beckley VAMC Women's Health Clinic Open House

When: Wed. May 8, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: 4th Floor Women's Health Clinic 200 Veterans Avenue Beckley, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Beckley VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Women Veterans and caregivers are invited to a Women's Health Clinic Open House to meet the expanded Women's Health Care Team and tour the new clinic space. Mental Health and Whole Health resources will also be available. Eligible women Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care on site and have any questions answered.