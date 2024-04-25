Beckley VA2K Walk & Roll

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Picnic Shelter 200 Veterans Avenue Beckley, WV Get directions on Google Maps to Beckley VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veterans through voluntary donations of food and clothing items. The public is encouraged to join us for this free event. The starting point at Beckley VAMC will be the Picnic Shelter at the back of the parking lot.

If you’re unable to join us then, participate any time between May 13 to May 17 by completing a self-directed walk or physical activity of your choice.

Point of Contact: Michael King at 304-255-2121, ext.4612 or

email: michael.King10@va.gov