Caregiver support
VA Beckley health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Michael Wills LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Beckley health care
Phone: 304-255-2121, ext. 4790
Email: michael.wills@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Beckley health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Beckley caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Beckley region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274