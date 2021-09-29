Women Veteran care
VA Beckley health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Julenne Dean
Commander/Founder - Women Veterans League of America
VA Clarksburg health care
Phone: (304) 485-8111
Email: jhidean@wirefire.com
Care we provide at VA Beckley health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services