Beckley VAMC, Active Southern West Virginia Partner for Women’s Equality Day Walk

August 16, 2022

Beckley , WV — Beckley VA Medical Center, in partnership with Active Southern West Virginia, invites the public to join in a walk to observe Women’s Equality Day.

The community observance walk will take place on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Little Beaver State Park located at 1402 Grandview Rd., Beaver, W.Va. 25813. Those participating will meet at the parking lot beside the lake.

Beckley VAMC and Active Southern West Virginia will have outreach and resource information available in honor of the day.

Women’s Equality Day, celebrated every August 26, commemorates the passage of women’s suffrage in the U.S. and reminds us of the hurdles overcome by the heroic women who faced violence and discrimination to propel the women’s movement forward.

Did you know there are more than 12,000 women Veterans in West Virginia alone? We observe their contributions on this day and every day.