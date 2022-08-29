Beckley VAMC Welcomes New Associate Director of Patient Care Services

PRESS RELEASE

August 29, 2022

Beckley , WV — The Beckley VA Medical Center recently welcomed new Director of Patient Care Services and Nurse Executive Jennifer Burnette.

Burnette was appointed as the new ADPCS/Nurse Executive on August 15, 2022.

Prior to coming to Beckley, Burnette served as the Deputy to the Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, Tenn. since 2015. Her 32 years of nursing spans 11 years at VA and other experiences in surgical services, operating rooms, sterile processing services, extended care, and medical-surgical inpatient care.

Burnette touted the “warm welcome” she received at Beckley VAMC during her site visit as part of her decision to join the Beckley VAMC Executive Leadership Team. The comforting mountains around Beckley were reminiscent of her home state of Tennessee, too.

She is eager to bring her keen eye for merging patient safety and risk management together to provide a positive health care experience for Veteran patients.

“I like being able to look at how we are doing things when delivering health care. The Veteran population is so unique, and their care is complex. In nursing practice, it’s important to recognize what we are doing well but also what can be improved,” Burnette said.

Burnette’s diverse experience in nursing demonstrates her ability to handle multiple responsibilities while maintaining high standards of nursing excellence.

Away from the Medical Center, Burnette can be found riding her motorcycle alongside her husband. Burnette has two children, three grandchildren and loves her dog Dutton and cat Milo.

Beckley VAMC is honored to have her as part of our team.