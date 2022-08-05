The National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival

Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities, compete in local creative arts competitions. The competitions includes categories in the areas of art, music, creative writing, drama and dance. Entries placing first at the local competition advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries in each category are determined. Selected gold medal winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

The Central Virginia Health Care System is currently accepting entry applications for its own local competition with a deadline of August 1, 2022. All entries will be judged in early September as well as a Showcase event for all to attend.

You may click the site below for more information and go to the “events” tab for applications.

https://www.blogs.va.gov/nvspse/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/

You may contact any of the following Creative Arts Team members for further assistance:

Robert Estepp, Recreation Therapist

304-255-2121, ext. 4228 or 4165

robert.estepp@va.gov