Jennifer Burnette is a Registered Nurse with a Bachelors Degree in Nursing from East Tennessee State University and a Master’s in Business Administration from King College.

Ms. Burnette nursing career has expanded over 30 years joining Beckley Veterans Administration Medical Center (BVAMC) in 2022 from the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center where she was an employee since 2011. She currently serves at BVAMC as the Associate Director of Patient Care Services (ADPCS). In previous VA roles as Chief Nurse of Patient Care Services with a focus in Surgical Services, Medical/Surgical Geriatrics Extended Care, Sterile Processing Service, Deputy Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Surgical Lead Nurse. At Beckley as ADPCS she has a keen eye for high reliability concepts and merging patient safety and risk management together so as to provide for a Veteran-centric experience for patients. Ms. Burnette is accustomed to communicating and interacting with a variety of healthcare professionals. She has demonstrated ability to streamline process design to create more efficiency. She handles multiple responsibilities while maintaining high standards of nursing excellence and has the ability to think logically in complex and very stressful situations. She brings a lot of positive energy to the work environment and to the BVAMC Executive Leadership team.

