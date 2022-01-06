Prior to any training at the Beckley VAMC, a current Affiliation Agreement with the accredited program must be on file. Please contact the Education Staff. (to be inquired and completed by the School only, not the student).

3. Student/Trainees Onboarding Process

a. Fill out packet

This entire packet is fillable, and data can be saved. Please complete each section where information is requested and send to no less than 45 days prior to your start date. Failing to do so can impact your time here and prevent you from completing your rotation. Please email your complete packet to VHABECResidentstudentAffiliation@va.gov.

b. Personal Identity Verification (PIV)- Fingerprinting

Fingerprinting is conducted in the PIV office. Monday- Friday 8:30am- 3:30pm except for Federal Holidays.

Bring Two forms of Identification (Driver's License, Social Security Card, passport, or birth certificate).

Fingerprints can be taken at any Department of Veterans Affairs VAMC as long as you call to schedule an appointment.

Locations and phone numbers can be found at locations.

It is very important to tell the other VA that the fingerprint results need to be sent to the Beckley VAMC and provide them with these two numbers:

SON-1015

SOI-VA61

c. Required Training- Talent Management System

This must be completed prior to your first day of clinical rotation.

You will receive an email on the account information and log in after you complete the required onboarding documents.

Do NOT make your own VA account.

d. First Clinical Day Instruction:

Call the Education staff two weeks before your first day on campus.