201 Grey Flatts Rd
Beckley, WV 25801

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
If you can’t make it to our Beckley Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Beckley Vet Center - Oceana

Oceana First Baptist Church
1427 Cook Parkway
Oceana, WV 24870

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Services are offered for Veterans and their families that include individuals, groups and family counseling.

Beckley Vet Center - Ronceverte

First Presbyterian Church of Ronceverte
519 Greenbrier Avenue
Ronceverte, WV 24970

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Access to group through door on Locust Street.

Beckley Vet Center - Summersville

Summersville City Hall
400 Broad Street
Summersville, WV 26651

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Beckley Vet Center-Summersville

Beckley Mobile Vet Center

MVC BECKLEY VET CENTER

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.