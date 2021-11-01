Locations

Main location

Beckley Vet Center Address 201 Grey Flatts Rd Beckley, WV 25801 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-252-8220 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Beckley Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Beckley Vet Center - Oceana Located at Oceana First Baptist Church 1427 Cook Parkway Oceana, WV 24870 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-252-8220 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Beckley Vet Center - Ronceverte Located at First Presbyterian Church of Ronceverte 519 Greenbrier Avenue Ronceverte, WV 24970 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-252-8220 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Beckley Vet Center - Summersville Located at Summersville City Hall 400 Broad Street Summersville, WV 26651 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-252-8220 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Beckley Mobile Vet Center Phone 304-252-8220

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.