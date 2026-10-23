About VA Bedford Healthcare System

VA Bedford Healthcare System provides outstanding health care, trains future health care providers, and conducts important medical research for Veterans in Middlesex and Essex counties in Massachusetts.

Fast facts

VA Bedford has 338 total operational beds, including 224 skilled nursing home beds.

Our hospital is named for Edith Nourse Rogers, who served in Congress 1925-1960 and was a staunch supporter of Veterans and co-author of the GI Bill.

We have received awards including VA's HERO Award and the Citizen Award for Telehealth

Our facilities and programs are accredited by The Joint Commission, CARF, and LTCI.

Health care and services

We provide health care services at four locations serving Veterans in the region. Facilities include our Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Bedford, and community-based outpatient clinics in Lynn, Haverhill, and Gloucester.

Our mental health programs include vocational services, peer services, homeless services, and outpatient mental health services. Our mental health service line is a nationally recognized leader in psychosocial rehabilitation, research, and education.

VA Bedford Healthcare System is part of the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN 1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Research and development

At VA Bedford Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and leaders, and create innovations that advance health care. We offer Veterans opportunities to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to promote better health and care through research.

Our research is internationally recognized, especially in geriatric and behavioral studies. We use non-VA funding from universities, foundations, and companies to support Veterans and the general population.

Major research areas include studies on:

Alzheimer's Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Schizophrenia

Substance abuse

Basic neurobiology

Cancer

Immunology

Infectious disease

Cellular biochemistry

Teaching and learning

VA Bedford Healthcare System is a teaching healthcare system that provides a full range of health services for Veterans. We have partnerships with over 90 academic affiliates including Boston University School of Medicine, UMass Medical School, and local nursing schools.

We are proud of our academic partnerships that support VA's educational mission.

Accreditation and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission (TJC)

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

Long Term Care Institute, Inc. (LTCI)

VA Bedford Healthcare System has received the following awards: