Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

View the VA Health System Area 1.1 (New England) shuttle schedule.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Bedford health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Bedford health care.

Mailing address

Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital

200 Springs Road

Bedford, MA 01730

Main phone numbers

Local: 781-687-2000

Patient Care Line: 800-838-6331 (800-VETMED1)

Press 1 for the automated Pharmacy refill line

Press 2 to make, change, or cancel an appointment or to leave a message for your care team

Press 3 for Eligibility

Press 4 for Billing

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711