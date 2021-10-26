 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Bedford Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Bedford health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Bedford health care.

Mailing address

Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA 01730

Main phone numbers

Local: 781-687-2000
Patient Care Line: 800-838-6331 (800-VETMED1)

  • Press 1 for the automated Pharmacy refill line
  • Press 2 to make, change, or cancel an appointment or to leave a message for your care team
  • Press 3 for Eligibility
  • Press 4 for Billing

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Addiction and substance abuse treatment
781-687-2000, ext. 2375

Admissions
781-687-2000, ext. 2275

Audiology and speech
781-687-2000, ext. 4908

Caregiver support
781-687-2000, ext. 3319

Chapel
781-687-2000, ext. 2384

Chiropractic
800-838-6331, ext. 2

COVID-19 vaccines
781-687-4000

Dentistry
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Dermatology
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Diabetes
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Endocrinology
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Gastroenterology
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Geriatric extended care
781-687-2000, ext. 2349

Gynecology
800-838-6331, ext. 2

HIV/hepatitis
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Homeless Veteran care
781-687-2000, ext. 2733

Intimate partner violence
781-687-2000, ext. 3998

Laboratory and pathology
781-687-2000, ext. 3814

LGBT Veteran care
781-687-2000, ext. 6030

Low vision and blind rehabilitation
781-687-2000, ext. 2705

Mental health care
781-687-2000, ext. 2347

Military sexual trauma
781-687-2000, ext. 3226

MOVE! weight management
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Neurology
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Nutrition, food, and dietary
781-687-2000, ext. 2685

Occupational Health
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Ophthalmology
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Optometry
781-687-2000, ext. 2538

Orthopedics
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Pain management
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Palliative and hospice care
781-687-2000, ext. 2770

Patient advocates
781-687-2000, ext. 2612

Peer support services
781-687-2000, ext. 3400

Pharmacy
800-838-6331, ext. 1

Physical medicine and rehabilitation
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Podiatry
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Primary care
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Psychiatry
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Psychology
800-838-6331, ext. 2

PTSD treatment
781-687-2000, ext. 2347

Pulmonary medicine
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Radiology
781-687-2000, ext. 2654

Recreation and creative arts therapy
781-687-2000, ext. 3199

Registry exams
781-687-2000

Rehabilitation and prosthetics
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Returning service member care
781-687-2000, ext. 2954

Rheumatology
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Sleep medicine
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Smoking and tobacco cessation
781-687-2000, ext. 2250

Social work
781-687-2000, ext. 2375

Suicide prevention program
781-687-2000, ext. 2176

Telehealth
781-687-2000, ext. 2833

Travel reimbursement
781-687-2000, ext. 2505

Urgent care
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Urology
800-838-6331, ext. 2

Vocational rehabilitation and employment programs
781-687-2000, ext. 2785

Wheelchair and power seating clinic
781-687-2000, ext. 2626

Women Veteran care
781-687-2000, ext. 3426

Media, press, and congressional support

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media and congressional staff offices with queries, interview requests, and expert information about VA Bedford Healthcare System. Congressional queries must be submitted in writing with a signed release from the Veteran.

Email: VHABEDPublicAffairs@va.gov
Phone: 781-687-4988

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 781-687-2000.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Bedford 

Email: VHABEDFOIA@va.gov 
Fax: 781-687-3147
Mail:

VA Bedford Healthcare System
FOIA Officer
200 Springs Road (003B)
Bedford, MA 01730

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHABEDPublicAffairs@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: