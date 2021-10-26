Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Bedford Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Bedford health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Bedford health care.
Mailing address
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA 01730
Main phone numbers
Local: 781-687-2000
Patient Care Line: 800-838-6331 (800-VETMED1)
- Press 1 for the automated Pharmacy refill line
- Press 2 to make, change, or cancel an appointment or to leave a message for your care team
- Press 3 for Eligibility
- Press 4 for Billing
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Addiction and substance abuse treatment
781-687-2000, ext. 2375
Admissions
781-687-2000, ext. 2275
Audiology and speech
781-687-2000, ext. 4908
Caregiver support
781-687-2000, ext. 3319
Chapel
781-687-2000, ext. 2384
Chiropractic
800-838-6331, ext. 2
COVID-19 vaccines
781-687-4000
Dentistry
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Dermatology
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Diabetes
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Endocrinology
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Gastroenterology
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Geriatric extended care
781-687-2000, ext. 2349
Gynecology
800-838-6331, ext. 2
HIV/hepatitis
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Homeless Veteran care
781-687-2000, ext. 2733
Intimate partner violence
781-687-2000, ext. 3998
Laboratory and pathology
781-687-2000, ext. 3814
LGBT Veteran care
781-687-2000, ext. 6030
Low vision and blind rehabilitation
781-687-2000, ext. 2705
Mental health care
781-687-2000, ext. 2347
Military sexual trauma
781-687-2000, ext. 3226
MOVE! weight management
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Neurology
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Nutrition, food, and dietary
781-687-2000, ext. 2685
Occupational Health
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Ophthalmology
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Optometry
781-687-2000, ext. 2538
Orthopedics
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Pain management
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Palliative and hospice care
781-687-2000, ext. 2770
Patient advocates
781-687-2000, ext. 2612
Peer support services
781-687-2000, ext. 3400
Pharmacy
800-838-6331, ext. 1
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Podiatry
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Primary care
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Psychiatry
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Psychology
800-838-6331, ext. 2
PTSD treatment
781-687-2000, ext. 2347
Pulmonary medicine
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Radiology
781-687-2000, ext. 2654
Recreation and creative arts therapy
781-687-2000, ext. 3199
Registry exams
781-687-2000
Rehabilitation and prosthetics
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Returning service member care
781-687-2000, ext. 2954
Rheumatology
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Sleep medicine
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Smoking and tobacco cessation
781-687-2000, ext. 2250
Social work
781-687-2000, ext. 2375
Suicide prevention program
781-687-2000, ext. 2176
Telehealth
781-687-2000, ext. 2833
Travel reimbursement
781-687-2000, ext. 2505
Urgent care
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Urology
800-838-6331, ext. 2
Vocational rehabilitation and employment programs
781-687-2000, ext. 2785
Wheelchair and power seating clinic
781-687-2000, ext. 2626
Women Veteran care
781-687-2000, ext. 3426
Media, press, and congressional support
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media and congressional staff offices with queries, interview requests, and expert information about VA Bedford Healthcare System. Congressional queries must be submitted in writing with a signed release from the Veteran.
Email: VHABEDPublicAffairs@va.gov
Phone: 781-687-4988
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 781-687-2000.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Bedford
Email: VHABEDFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 781-687-3147
Mail:
VA Bedford Healthcare System
FOIA Officer
200 Springs Road (003B)
Bedford, MA 01730
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Bedford.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHABEDPublicAffairs@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018