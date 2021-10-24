DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

IMPORTANT UPDATES FROM VA BEDFORD

COVID-19 vaccines at VA Bedford: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please see coming soon.

COVID-19 testing: COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. If you have a sore throat, dry cough, shortness of breath or fever, call 800-838-6331 and select option #2 to speak to a nurse before visiting our facilities or to schedule an appointment for testing at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Prepare for a visit: We screen everyone who enters our facilities for COVID-19 symptoms and limit the number of visitors. We require everyone entering our facilities to wear a face mask. Contact us before you visit: For some needs, we may be able to provide care by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit CDC: What you Need to Know

For VA-specific information: Visit COVID-19 Vaccines at VA, use VA’s Coronavirus Chatbot or read Coronavirus FAQs and Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Get updates on affected services and facilities