 Skip to Content

Blood drive for Veterans, employees, and the public

Woman in a mask gives blood

VA Blood Drive

When
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. EST
Where

Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Building 80, Room 121

Cost
Free

Registration

VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a blood drive on Feb. 15 and 18 to help fight the blood shortage caused by COVID-19. This is part of a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood need to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in donation is not available currently.

The blood drive will be staffed and run by the American Red Cross who will provide all furnishings and supplies, including masks. 

The American Red Cross has also implemented additional safety measure including requiring masks and social distancing measures at all blood drives to ensure the safety of donors and staff.

For information on blood donation and donor eligibility visit redcrossblood.org.

See all events
Last updated: