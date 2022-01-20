Blood drive for Veterans, employees, and the public

VA Bedford Healthcare System is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Feb. 15 and 18, 2022. This is part of a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood need to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in donation is not available currently.

The blood drive will be staffed and run by the American Red Cross who will provide all furnishings and supplies, including masks. The American Red Cross has also implemented additional safety measure including requiring masks and social distancing measures at all blood drives to ensure the safety of donors and staff.

For information on blood donation and donor eligibility visit redcrossblood.org.