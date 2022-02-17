Free produce market for Veterans and service members
- When
-
Thursday, May 19, 2022
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Behind building 61
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Registration:
Easy one-time registration is available on location.
Directions:
- From Springs Road, turn onto Edith Nourse Rogers Way near the U.S. flag in front of building 1
- and head around the back of the hospital complex
- You will pass the water tower on your left. Be sure to observe the 10 mph speed limit
- Follow the road until you see the traffic‐coned area in the back of building 61
- If you are already registered, simply give your name to receive your produce from the volunteers
- If you have not registered, you’ll fill out an easy, one‐time registration form and then receive
- your produce
VA Bedford's Free Produce Market serves Veterans, active-duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members. Easy one-time registration is available on location. Note we are back to our normal location behind Building 61.
Food is donated through our partner organization, The Greater Boston Food Bank, www.gbfb.org, and is dropped off right before the market. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. or until food runs out, which happens sometimes.
In the event of severe weather, you can call 781-687-2000, ext. 3076, the morning of the market to confirm the event is still on. We'll also post changes to our social media accounts on Facebook & Twitter (@VABedfordHCS).