Women Veterans virtual town hall meeting

VA Bedford Healthcare System is holding a virtual town hall meeting for women Veterans at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

VA Bedford’s women hospital leaders and staff representatives will be on hand to answer questions and hear input directly from women Veterans.

The healthcare system has a women Veterans program manager, women’s health medical director, women’s health nurse navigator, designated gynecologist, and maternity care coordinators.

If you served in the U.S. military and you are interested in VA health care services for women, please join us.