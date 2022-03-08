Women Veterans virtual town hall meeting
Hospital hosts virtual town hall for women Veterans
- When
-
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Any woman Veteran may attend the virtual event via telephone by dialing toll-free 1-404-397-1596 and entering access code 2760 494 4867.
Event password: CWeajkC@825
Neither the video link nor telephone number will be active until just before the town hall meeting begins.
VA Bedford Healthcare System is holding a virtual town hall meeting for women Veterans at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.
VA Bedford’s women hospital leaders and staff representatives will be on hand to answer questions and hear input directly from women Veterans.
The healthcare system has a women Veterans program manager, women’s health medical director, women’s health nurse navigator, designated gynecologist, and maternity care coordinators.
If you served in the U.S. military and you are interested in VA health care services for women, please join us.