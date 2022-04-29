VA Blood Drive

VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a blood drive on Friday, July 15, to help fight the blood shortage caused by COVID-19. This is part of a nationwide effort by VA medical centers to respond to the ongoing national need for blood due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

Veterans and members of the public wishing to donate blood need to schedule an appointment online. Walk-in donation is not available.

For information on blood donation and donor eligibility visit redcrossblood.org.