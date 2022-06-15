ATTENTION FEMALE VETERANS

VA Bedford Healthcare System invites you to participate in a virtual Women’s Health Focus Group.

We would like to hear about your experience accessing services at VA Bedford HCS and its community clinics in Lynn, Haverhill, and Gloucester.

When: Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Where: Lowell Vet Center 10 George Street, Lowell, MA 01852

We would like to extend this invitation to all women Veterans who receive care through VA Bedford HCS. If you would like to participate, please contact Claire Harris at 781-687-3426, or Tiffany Lever at 978-453-1151, to reserve your spot.

RSVP is required as space is limited.