One team, two heroes: PTSD service dogs

Service dog event

Canine Companions recognizes the urgent and growing need for programs that provide support to Veterans with disabilities. Many of the brave men and women leaving service with disabling injuries experience a litany of new challenges. Canine Companions has launched a program to directly place service dogs with Veterans with PTSD.

We invite you to join us for an open outreach and demonstration, in addition to a meet and greet with our Veteran graduates.

Refreshments will be provided