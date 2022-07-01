Gloucester Veterans resource fair & open house

VA clinic open house

Register Registration is required the day of the event; save time in line on site and pre-register using this link!

VA Bedford Healthcare System is hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house at its Gloucester VA clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Veterans are invited to stop and learn about the resources they have earned with their service and tour the clinic. Eligible Veterans will have the opportunity to enroll in VA health care on site and get their VA identification cards.