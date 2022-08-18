 Skip to Content
Motorcycle escort for The Wall That Heals

Motorcycle riders lead an 18-wheeler down the road

The Wall motorcycle escort

When:

Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

VFW Post 3291

55 Leighton Street

Pepperell , MA

Cost:

Free

If you ride a motorcycle, we need you!  

VA Bedford Healthcare System is recruiting motorcyclists, motorcycle riders, and bikers to join the motorcycle escort following The Wall That Heals to Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

This is a motorcycle-only escort; four-wheeled vehicles are not permitted.

The ride will begin at VFW Post 3291 in Pepperell and end on the grounds of the Edith Nourse Rogers Veterans’ Memorial Hospital in Bedford. The escort will contain hundreds of Veteran riders and follow a scenic route through Pepperell, Groton, Littleton, Westford, Carlisle, ending at ENRM Veterans’ Hospital in Bedford.

Staging & registration: 9:30 a.m., Pepperell VFW parking lot at 55 Leighton St, Pepperell
Safety brief: 10:30 a.m.
Kickstands up: 11 a.m.
Arrival at VA Bedford: about 12 p.m.

For more information, contact:

For a full schedule of events during The Wall That Heals exhibit at VA Bedford, volunteerism, group tours and reservations, the In Memory program, and FAQs, visit our page at https://www.va.gov/bedford-health-care/programs/the-wall-that-heals/.

Last updated: