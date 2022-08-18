Motorcycle escort for The Wall That Heals

The Wall motorcycle escort

When: Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 9:30 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: VFW Post 3291 55 Leighton Street Pepperell , MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

If you ride a motorcycle, we need you!

VA Bedford Healthcare System is recruiting motorcyclists, motorcycle riders, and bikers to join the motorcycle escort following The Wall That Heals to Bedford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

This is a motorcycle-only escort; four-wheeled vehicles are not permitted.

The ride will begin at VFW Post 3291 in Pepperell and end on the grounds of the Edith Nourse Rogers Veterans’ Memorial Hospital in Bedford. The escort will contain hundreds of Veteran riders and follow a scenic route through Pepperell, Groton, Littleton, Westford, Carlisle, ending at ENRM Veterans’ Hospital in Bedford.

Staging & registration: 9:30 a.m., Pepperell VFW parking lot at 55 Leighton St, Pepperell

Safety brief: 10:30 a.m.

Kickstands up: 11 a.m.

Arrival at VA Bedford: about 12 p.m.

For more information, contact:

Leanna Lynch, VA Bedford Community Relations, at 781-985-5101 or leanna.lynch@va.gov

Brian LeBlanc, President, Rolling Thunder® MA Chapter 1, at 617-990-4735 or leblancdiver@yahoo.com

For a full schedule of events during The Wall That Heals exhibit at VA Bedford, volunteerism, group tours and reservations, the In Memory program, and FAQs, visit our page at https://www.va.gov/bedford-health-care/programs/the-wall-that-heals/.