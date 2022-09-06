Veterans Legal Services team on site
Legal clinic
When:
Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital
Building 80, room 121
Cost:
Free
Appointments are required. Veterans wishing to register should call 781-687-3077 and leave a message clearly stating their first and last names, along with a good phone number, and a VA staff member will return their call to discuss available appointment times.
In collaboration with Veteran Employment Resources (VER/CWT), the Veterans Legal Services team will meet with Veterans individually to address needs including:
- legal advice,
- assistance,
- answering questions
- the need for a court appearance of a pro bono attorney
*Legal matters or issues pertaining to states outside of Massachusetts, will be referred.
These will be in person appointments. Veterans should bring subject-related and/or court documents.