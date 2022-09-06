Veterans Legal Services team on site

Legal clinic

Appointments are required. Veterans wishing to register should call 781-687-3077 and leave a message clearly stating their first and last names, along with a good phone number, and a VA staff member will return their call to discuss available appointment times.

In collaboration with Veteran Employment Resources (VER/CWT), the Veterans Legal Services team will meet with Veterans individually to address needs including:

legal advice,

assistance,

answering questions

the need for a court appearance of a pro bono attorney

*Legal matters or issues pertaining to states outside of Massachusetts, will be referred.



These will be in person appointments. Veterans should bring subject-related and/or court documents.