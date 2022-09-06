 Skip to Content
Veterans Legal Services team on site

Legal clinic

When:

Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans' Hospital

Building 80, room 121

Cost:

Free

Appointments are required. Veterans wishing to register should call 781-687-3077 and leave a message clearly stating their first and last names, along with a good phone number, and a VA staff member will return their call to discuss available appointment times. 

In collaboration with Veteran Employment Resources (VER/CWT), the Veterans Legal Services team will meet with Veterans individually to address needs including:

  • legal advice,
  • assistance,
  • answering questions
  • the need for a court appearance of a pro bono attorney

*Legal matters or issues pertaining to states outside of Massachusetts, will be referred.

These will be in person appointments. Veterans should bring subject-related and/or court documents. 

