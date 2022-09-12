Discharge upgrades presentation

Discharge upgrades

Join us for an in-person presentation on military discharge upgrades with Attorney Deborah Butler on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. in room 106 of building 80 at Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital.

Butler has expertise in appeals before state and federal courts, including the United States Supreme Court. She is accredited by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and is one of very few private attorneys in the U.S. who handle discharge upgrades. Her work is dedicated to the appeal of VA benefits claims for higher ratings and the securing of discharge upgrades.

Hosted by the VA Bedford Financial Wellness Group