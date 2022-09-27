Lunch & learn about service dogs

Service dog event

ALL ABOUT SERVICE DOGS

LIFE-CHANGING PARTNERS

Brought to you by VA Bedford's Veteran Experience Office and presented by NEADS Inc.

Bring your own lunch and join us to learn with NEADS World Class Service Dogs under the tent in the Oval

WHAT MAKES A WORLD CLASS SERVICE DOG

NEADS breeds, raises, trains, and matches World Class Service Dogs for people with physical disabilities. These highly trained dogs change lives, giving their partners increased independence and providing support with

numerous tasks, all while creating deep emotional bonds.

NEADS Manager of Client Services, Katie Hanna, along with a NEADS Trainer and Service Dog in Training will discuss the impacts of NEADS Service Dogs and Service Dogs for Veterans Programs and demonstrate their impressive skills. Q&A session will follow.

