Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Massachusetts VA PACT Act Town Hall

Graphic: Mass. PACT Act Town Hall, Dec. 15 at noon. Attend in person at the West Roxbury campus canteen conference room, call in to 855-756-7520 ext. 89980#, or watch on Facebook live.

PACT Act Town Hall

When:

Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Canteen conference room

Cost:

Free

A joint tele-town hall meeting to give Veterans an opportunity to learn about the PACT Act and ask questions of Massachusetts VA leadership from the Bedford, Boston, and Central-Western Mass. healthcare systems, and the VBA Boston Regional Benefits Office.

Veterans can attend in person at the West Roxbury campus canteen conference room, call in to 855-756-7520 ext. 89980#, or watch on Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/VABoston/.

