Massachusetts VA PACT Act Town Hall

PACT Act Town Hall
When:
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Canteen conference room
Cost:
Free
A joint tele-town hall meeting to give Veterans an opportunity to learn about the PACT Act and ask questions of Massachusetts VA leadership from the Bedford, Boston, and Central-Western Mass. healthcare systems, and the VBA Boston Regional Benefits Office.
Veterans can attend in person at the West Roxbury campus canteen conference room, call in to 855-756-7520 ext. 89980#, or watch on Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/VABoston/.